Abstract

Suicide reduction is recognized as a vital focus for mental health clinicians. Clinician confidence to undertake suicide risk assessment, though poorly understood, appears related to job performance, though overconfidence has also been evident in clinical practice. A systematic literature search was undertaken on PSYCinfo and MEDLINE using the terms: suicide risk assessment, confidence, clinician. Of 192 papers identified, 10 articles were deemed pertinent. These for the most part suggested clinician confidence above the 50% chance level though statistical evidence was lacking for all but two. The literature fails to provide sufficient and objective evidence of the impact of clinician confidence in practice. Recommendations are provided for future research.

Language: en