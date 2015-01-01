Abstract

Self-awareness is commonly impaired after traumatic brain injury and impacts on rehabilitation engagement and community re-integration outcomes. Interventions which incorporate metacognitive strategy instruction have the potential to improve rehabilitation engagement and outcomes. This study aimed to determine whether an occupation-based intervention incorporating metacognitive strategy instruction resulted in goal achievement and improved online awareness and executive function performance during goal-related tasks. A single-case experimental design using a multiple-baseline design across behaviours was used with two participants with severe traumatic brain injury to evaluate the effectiveness of the 6-week intervention. Repeated measures of goal-related performance, percentage of self-corrected errors and executive function were made via independent analysis of video footage and documentation logs. Data analysis involved 2SD bandwidth analysis and overlap data, reliable change index and evaluation of goal achievement across phases. There were improvements in self-corrected errors for one participant, which were maintained. Significant reductions in anxiety (RCI = ±5.98) were evident for both participants, with a significant reduction in stress (RCI = ±7.05) for one participant following the intervention. The occupation-based intervention incorporating metacognitive strategy instruction led to improvements compared to baseline performance in some targeted goals, online awareness and executive function performance during goal-related tasks and reduced stress and anxiety.

Language: en