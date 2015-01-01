Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is well known that engagement in occupations becomes restricted after acquired brain injury (ABI), but little is known about how this influences occupational values and occupational balance.



AIM: To describe the extent to which persons with ABI perceived occupational value; to explore whether occupational value and occupational balance were associated with life satisfaction, and to explore how occupational value, occupational balance, the severity of disability, fatigue and sociodemographic characteristics influenced life satisfaction.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was undertaken with 75 participants of working age with ABI who responded to questionnaires on occupational value, occupational balance, and life satisfaction. Additionally, instruments covering fatigue and severity of disability were administered. Data were analyzed by means of comparisons, correlations and logistic regression.



RESULTS: A high perceived occupational value and a high perceived occupational balance were significantly associated with satisfaction with life as a whole, psychological health and somatic health. The logistic regression showed that occupational value, occupational balance and severity of disability significantly impacted satisfaction with life as a whole.



Conclusions and significance: Occupational value and occupational balance together with severity of disability, are important areas of focus in the later phase of rehabilitation after ABI to promote satisfaction with life as a whole.

