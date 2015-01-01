Abstract

The objective of this study was to characterize how pediatric primary care and emergency medicine health care providers and trainees engage in injury prevention counseling and assess perceptions toward injury prevention resources. We surveyed physicians, advanced practice providers, and trainees in the Emergency Department, Primary Care Network, and Pediatric Residency Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia from September to November 2019. Of the 578 eligible participants, 208 (36.0%) completed the survey. When asked to rank the suitability of alternative personnel for providing counseling, 63.0% of the participants selected an injury prevention specialist as best suited. Seventy-six percent of the providers considered a tablet or mobile device used before a patient encounter to be a helpful resource. Variability existed in provider comfort, knowledge, and frequency of counseling by injury topic. Free-text responses cited time as a barrier to counseling. Opportunities exist to improve the provision of injury education through the utilization of novel resources and personnel.

