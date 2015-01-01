Abstract

In view of the public concern about the possible risks posed by hazardous chemicals in China, the study on risk perceptions offer an important opportunity to assess the public's awareness of the risks of hazardous chemicals as well as to predict the public behaviors. More specifically, this paper discusses the individual factors that affect risk perceptions and protective actions with 1700 questionnaires six cities of China. It was found upon statistical analysis that only gender has a significant impact on risk perceptions of all demographic indicators; what is more, men have a higher level of risk perceptions than women. Upon further analysis, four factors are identified and analyzed which are thought to affect risk perceptions and protective actions. Furthermore, the logical relationships among various elements were analyzed with SEM model.



RESULTS: first, one psychological factor (responsibility) and two ability factors (knowledge, skills) can make positive effects on risk perceptions; second, one psychological factor (trust) exerts a negative effect on risk perceptions; third, while psychological factors do make positive effects on protective actions, no significant correlation is found between the ability factors and protective actions. Then it can be deduced that it is beneficial to build a trusting relationship between the public and the government as well as to strengthen the public's sense of responsibility.

Language: en