Abstract

Adaptive traffic signal control (ATSC) systems improve traffic efficiency, but their impacts on traffic safety vary among different implementations. To improve the traffic safety pro-actively, this study proposes a safety-oriented ATSC algorithm to optimize traffic efficiency and safety simultaneously. A multi-objective deep reinforcement learning framework is utilized as the backend algorithm. The proposed algorithm was trained and evaluated on a simulated isolated intersection built based on real-world traffic data. A real-time crash prediction model was calibrated to provide the safety measure. The performance of the algorithm was evaluated by the real-world signal timing provided by the local jurisdiction. The results showed that the algorithm improves both traffic efficiency and safety compared with the benchmark. A control policy analysis of the proposed ATSC revealed that the abstracted control rules could help the traditional signal controllers to improve traffic safety, which might be beneficial if the infrastructure is not ready to adopt ATSCs. A hybrid controller is also proposed to provide further traffic safety improvement if necessary. To the best of the authors' knowledge, the proposed algorithm is the first successful attempt in developing adaptive traffic signal system optimizing traffic safety.

