|
Citation
|
Shoham DA, Wang Z, Lindberg S, Chu H, Brubaker L, Brady SS, Camenga DR, Coyne-Beasley T, Fitzgerald CM, Gahagan S, Harlow BL, Joinson C, Low LK, Markland AD, Newman DK, Smith AL, Stapleton A, Sutcliffe S, Berry A. Urology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32679271
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To examine whether the school toilet environment at age 13, including bullying at toilets, is associated with female LUTS at ages 13 and 19, as little is known about the association among school toilet environment, voiding behaviors, and lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in adolescent girls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
theory; prevention; epidemiology; women; built environment; bladder health; girls; interdisciplinary; life course; lower urinary tract symptoms; toilet; transdisciplinary