Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sulfur-(SM) and nitrogen (NM)-based mustards are mutagenic incapacitating compounds that are widely used in vesicating chemical warfare and cause toxicity in many organs especially skin. SM, as a potent vesicating agent, contributes to the destruction of skin in dermis and epidermis layers. The progression of lesion is dependent on the concentration of SM and duration of exposure. Body responses start with pruritus, erythema, edema and xerosis, which lead to the accumulation of immune cells in the target sites and recruitment of mast cells and paracrine-mediated activity. Quickly pro-inflammatory effectors are accumulated in the epidermis, hair follicles, and sebaceous glands resulting in the destruction of basement membrane beneath epidermis. There is still no satisfactory countermeasure against SM-induced lesions in the clinical therapy and symptomatic or supportive treatments are routine management approaches.



OBJECTIVE: This review highlights recent progression of herbal medicines application in SM-induced injuries through illustrative examples also demonstrate their efficacies, properties and mechanism of actions as therapeutic agents.



CONCLUSION: Phytochemicals and herbal extracts with anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties have been recently shown to hold therapeutic promise against SM-induced cutaneous complications. The current review elaborates on the possible application of herbal medicines in the healing of SM-induced injuries.

