Abstract

BACKGROUND: Concerns over climate change have prompted substantial interest in temperature related injuries resulting from extreme weather conditions. Climate models predict that as global temperatures increase, the frequency and severity of extreme heat and cold weather events will grow which will likely increase the incidence of temperature related injury. The aim of this study was to analyze the healthcare impacts of temperature related injuries in the state of Illinois in order to serve as a model to guide future public health policy.



METHODS: Outpatient and inpatient heat and cold related injuries treated in Illinois hospitals from 2011 to 2018 were analyzed. Weather data was linked to individual cases.



RESULTS: The crude annual total hospital utilization incidence rate for heat injuries was 23.6 per 100,000 residents compared to 23.2 per 100,000 residents for cold injuries, however, the crude annual inpatient admission incidence rate was more than four-fold higher for cold injuries compared to heat injuries (10.2 vs 2.4 per 100,000). Although hypothermia made up 27.0% of all temperature related injuries, it comprised 94.0% of all deaths. In the multivariable models, we identified demographic characteristics, temperature conditions and comorbidities strongly associated with both heat and cold related in-hospital mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: While climate change is increasing the number of extreme heat days, it may also impact cold adaptation resulting in more serious adverse health outcomes when severe cold weather events do occur. As electronic health records become more widely available, they can prove to be a valuable resource to monitor, treat and predict temperature related injuries in the near future. Our findings regarding the substantially elevated mortality among cold related injuries, demonstrate the need to tailor public health messages to different climate zones in the United States.

