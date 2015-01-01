|
Haney K, LeBeau K, Bodner S, Czizik A, Young ME, Hart M. J. Evid. Based Soc. Work (2019) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32678726
Abstract
PURPOSE: Human trafficking is a public health social work issue. This review aimed to present the current state (nature and extent) of sex trafficking research, categorize best practices, and identify recommendations for professionals.
social work; public health; commercial sex; evidence-based; human trafficking; scoping review; Sex trafficking