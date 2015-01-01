Abstract

Many international organisms have warned of the increased consumption of cannabis and its extensive use by adolescents. This study is one of the first with the aim of analyzing the role of ability and trait emotional intelligence, based on the model of Mayer and Salovey, with regards to the consumption of cannabis by adolescents. The study participants were 799 Spanish nationals aged 12 to 16. They were administered a self-report on trait emotional intelligence (EI), a test of maximum EI performance and were asked about their habits relating to cannabis consumption. This cross-sectional study used a quantitative, correlational methodology. The main results obtained from the regression analysis once gender, age and context of residence were controlled for, revealed negative associations between the factors of understanding and emotional repair of trait EI and the cannabis consumption variables, in contrast to emotional attention. On the other hand, with regards to ability EI, the factors of perception and facilitation were inversely associated with cannabis consumption in adolescents. The results suggest that both trait and ability EI are complementary constructs that help to explain cannabis consumption during this life stage. These findings offer empirical evidence that may help guide clinical and educational interventions focused on prevention of consumption during this period.

