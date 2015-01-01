Abstract

The aim of this study was to describe the prevalence of physical and/or sexual violence experienced by women who inject drugs (WWID) and identify associated factors. A cross-sectional study was conducted among 120 WWID in a network of harm reduction centres using an anonymous questionnaire. Oral fluid samples were also collected to estimate the prevalence of HIV and hepatitis C. Univariate and multivariate Poisson regression models with robust variance were performed to identify the factors associated with experiencing violence, obtaining prevalence ratios (PR) and their 95% confidence intervals. The results showed that the prevalence of violence reported by WWID in the last 12 months was 45.8% (42.2% physical and 11.9% sexual aggression). In multivariate analysis, variables associated with experiencing violence were homelessness (PR = 1.59; CI: 1.07-2.38), reporting exchanges of sex for money or drugs (PR = 1.65; CI: 1.19-2.29), reporting a previous sexually transmitted infection (PR = 1.49; CI: 1.04-2.15) and/or injecting drugs less frequently than daily (RP = 2.29; CI: 1.49-3.54). This study highlights the importance of establishing detection protocols and systems of referral to the network of attention to women suffering violence, within the centres of the drug addiction care network, as well as the development of multilevel strategies that take into account not only individual factors but also other social and/or structural aspects that may be playing a relevant role in addressing this problem.

