Abstract

The relationship of problematic cannabis consumption with perceived risk, socioenvironmental and sociodemographic factors among youth in Spain is not well known.



The aims of this study are: 1) to describe the patterns of cannabis consumption (problematic and non-problematic) in Spanish youth, and 2) to explore whether problematic cannabis consumption is related to perceived risk, environmental factors and individual sociodemographic characteristics.



A cross-sectional design based on data from the 2015/16 Spanish Household Survey on Alcohol and Drugs (EDADES) was performed. Individuals between 15 and 35 years old having used cannabis during the last year with a complete Cannabis Abuse Screening Test (CAST) were included (N = 1,674). Problematic consumption (CAST >= 7) was considered as dependent variable. Perceived risk, environmental factors (availability of the substance and exposure to consumption situations) and sociodemographic factors were taken as independent variables. Descriptive analyses of consumption patterns were performed and univariable and multivariable Poisson regression models were done. All analyses were stratified by gender.



Problematic cannabis consumption was more frequent among men (38.9 %) than among women (23.2 %). While among men, problematic use was related to environmental factors and educational level, among women it was associated with perceived risk and unemployment.



Problematic cannabis consumption among Spanish youth is associated with different types of gender-related factors. Due to its representativeness at the population level and the validity of the measures, these results might have important implications on the development of prevention strategies targeted at problematic cannabis consumption.

Language: en