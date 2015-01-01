Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicide is a major public health concern worldwide. However, evidence regarding the effectiveness of interventions targeting youth suicide risk is limited. The purpose of this study was to assess the feasibility, acceptability, and clinical outcomes of Intensive Crisis Intervention (ICI), a cognitive-behavioral, family-centered treatment that provides an alternative to longer inpatient care.



METHOD: Intensive Crisis Intervention was piloted over a two-year period with 50 adolescents (Mage = 15.1 years; 86% Female; 78% Caucasian) admitted to an intensive crisis stabilization unit presenting with suicidal ideation and/or attempts. Data were collected at admission, 30 days, and 3 months post-admission to evaluate changes in suicidal ideation and functioning over time.



RESULTS: Follow-up data were provided by 88% of study participants. At 3 months, the mean Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire-Junior score improved 34.2 points relative to baseline (effect size of 2.2, p < .0001). Significant improvements in functioning, high rates of consumer satisfaction and readiness for care transition upon discharge were also reported.



CONCLUSION: Study findings set the stage for a larger, randomized controlled trial to examine the efficacy of ICI in targeting suicidal ideation and behavior in adolescents.

Language: en