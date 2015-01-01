|
Citation
McBee-Strayer SM, Thomas GV, Bruns EM, Heck KM, Alexy ER, Bridge JA. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2019; 24(4): 345-349.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32677346
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicide is a major public health concern worldwide. However, evidence regarding the effectiveness of interventions targeting youth suicide risk is limited. The purpose of this study was to assess the feasibility, acceptability, and clinical outcomes of Intensive Crisis Intervention (ICI), a cognitive-behavioral, family-centered treatment that provides an alternative to longer inpatient care.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; Adolescence; suicidal behavior