|
Citation
|
Dong XS, Brooks RD, Cain CT. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32677121
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Construction workers are among the segments of the US population that were hit hardest by the opioid prescription and overdose deaths in the past decades. Factors that underlie opioid use in construction workers have been compartmentalized and isolated in existing studies of opioid use and opioid overdose, but they ignore the overall context of their use. This study examines prescription opioid use and its association with a variety of occupational and nonoccupational factors in construction workers in the United States.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older workers; work-related injury; Hispanic workers; prescription opioids; uninsured