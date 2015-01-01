Abstract

This study examined the effect of neighborhood factors on suicidal ideation of community-dwelling older adults in Korea. To understand the effect of neighborhood factors (neighborhood social cohesion, satisfaction with neighborhood safety, living environment, suicide rate, proportion of social welfare agencies, proportion of social welfare expenses) and individual factors (health, social relationships) on suicidal ideation of older adults, we conducted a multilevel logistic regression analysis. The 2017 Community Health Survey of Korea included data on 67,820 people aged 65 years or older and in 255 neighborhoods. At the individual level, the presence of suicidal ideation was associated with less education attainment, lower family income, not living with a spouse, fewer social networks, fewer social activities, more depressive symptoms, and lower health-related quality of life. At the neighborhood level, lack of social cohesion, a higher suicide rate, and a smaller social welfare budget were significantly effect related to the probability of suicidal ideation.

