Abstract

OBJECTIVE The aim of this study was to evaluate the odds of association between suicidal behaviors and comorbid anxiety disorders in adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS We included 122,020 adolescent inpatients with MDD from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample (NIS) and further grouped them by co-diagnosis of anxiety disorders. Logistic regression analysis was used to evaluate the odds ratio (OR) of suicidal behaviors due to comorbid anxiety disorders.



RESULTS Out of total MDD inpatients, 45.8% had comorbid anxiety disorders. Around 53.5% MDD inpatients with anxiety disorders had suicidal behaviors, which were significantly higher than seen in 52.6% non-anxiety cohort (P = 0.002). Comorbid anxiety disorders had a minimally positive association with suicidal behaviors and were not statistically significant (OR: 1.01; P = 0.710) after controlling the logistic regression analysis for demographic confounders and psychiatric comorbidities. MDD inpatients with comorbid psychotic disorders were positively associated (OR: 1.16; P = 0.007) with suicidal behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS MDD with comorbid anxiety had a statistically non-significant association with suicidal behaviors in adolescents. Depression has a direct and independent effect on adolescent suicidal behaviors, whereas anxiety has a direct effect only on perpetuating depression. Early diagnosis and management of comorbid anxiety and psychosis with MDD reduce functional impairment and suicide risk in at-risk populations.

Language: en