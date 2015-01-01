|
Lee YS, Nam MW, Kim HI, Kim HC, Mun EC, Park SY. Ann. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; 32: ee15.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32676193 PMCID
In Korea, the cause of lung disease of unknown origin was identified as humidifier disinfectants in November 2011. In February 2017, the 'Special Act on Remedy for Damage Caused by Humidifier Disinfectants' was promulgated. Even though emotional and mental injuries caused by humidifier disinfectants have been reported, the focus of the special act has been on physical injury only, and criteria for recognizing mental health impact have not been considered.
Language: en
Alcohol use disorder; Humidifier disinfectant disaster; Humidifier disinfectant lung injury (HDLI); Mental health impact; Victim