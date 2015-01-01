Abstract

Rhabdomyolysis, though not a common complication of minor blunt trauma, may result in life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI). Here is illustrated a case of a young male who sustained minor blunt injuries in a road traffic accident, which he overlooked and presented with features of severe AKI. The patient is a 24-year-old male, who presented with progressive weakness, difficulty in walking, and features of uremia, 14 days after he sustained minor blunt injuries and lacerations in a road traffic accident. Evaluation showed elevated serum creatine kinase, serum myoglobin, and severe azotemia. He was commenced on hemodialysis. He was also commenced on antibiotics, analgesic, and 5% dextrose/saline. He had three sessions of hemodialysis on alternate days. His condition improved remarkably after the first session of dialysis. He was discharged after 18 days on admission. Follow-up in the clinic showed a normal renal function. This case report shows rhabdomyolysis from minor blunt injuries sustained in a road traffic accident and complicated by severe AKI. The patient almost recovered full renal function with management.

