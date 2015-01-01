|
Citation
|
Esterov D, Lennon RJ, Bergquist T, Brown A. NeuroRehabilitation 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32675426
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI - 22) is a validated self-report measure designed to assess neurobehavioral symptoms (NBS) after mild TBI (MTBI). Psychological and behavioral factors have been shown to be predictors of persistent NBS reporting in veterans; however, there is still a gap in knowledge about these associations in a civilian population presenting for treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion syndrome; TBI; concussion; MTBI; neurobehavioral symptom inventory; neurobehavioral symptoms; NSI-22; PCS