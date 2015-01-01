|
Walsh RS, Crawley L, Dagnall N, Fortune DG. NeuroRehabilitation 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)
32675423
BACKGROUND: Stress is common to the experience of TBI. Stressors challenge physical and psychological coping abilities and undermine wellbeing. Brain injury constitutes a specific chronic stressor. An issue that hinders the usefulness of a stress-based approach to brain injury is a lack of semantic clarity attaching to the term stress. A more precise conceptualisation of stress that embraces experienced uncertainty is allostasis.
Language: en
TBI; rehabilitation; brain injury; IPA; phenomenology; relational; social cure