Citation
Decker MR, Wood SN, Hameeduddin Z, Kennedy SR, Perrin N, Tallam C, Akumu I, Wanjiru I, Asira B, Frankel A, Omondi B, Case J, Clough A, Otieno R, Mwiti M, Glass N. BMJ Glob. Health 2020; 5(7): e2091.
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) threatens women's health and safety globally, yet services remain underdeveloped and inaccessible. Technology-based resources exist, however, few have been adapted and tested in low-resource settings. We evaluate the efficacy of a community-partnered technology solution: culturally and linguistically adapted version of the myPlan app, a tailored safety decision-making and planning intervention, administrated by trained lay professionals.
METHODS: This randomised, controlled, participant-blinded superiority trial compares safety-related outcomes at baseline, immediate post intervention and 3-month follow-up among women at risk of and experiencing IPV in Nairobi, Kenya. Women were randomised (1:1 ratio) to: (1) myPlan Kenya (intervention); or (2) standard IPV referrals (control). Primary outcomes were safety preparedness, safety behaviour and IPV; secondary outcomes include resilience, mental health, service utilisation and self-blame.
RESULTS: Between April 2018 and October 2018, 352 participants (n=177 intervention, n=175 control) were enrolled and randomly assigned; 312 (88.6%, n=157 intervention, n=155 control) were retained at 3 months. Intervention participants demonstrated immediate postintervention improvement in safety preparedness relative to control participants (p=0.001). At 3 months, intervention participants reported increased helpfulness of safety strategies used relative to control participants (p=0.004); IPV reduced in both groups. Among women reporting the highest level of IPV severity, intervention participants had significant increase in resilience (p<0.01) compared with controls, and significantly decreased risk for lethal violence (p<0.01).
CONCLUSIONS: Facilitated delivery of a technology-based safety intervention appropriately adapted to the context demonstrates promise in improving women's IPV-related health and safety in a low-resource, urban setting.
TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: Pan African Clinical Trial Registry (PACTR201804003321122).
