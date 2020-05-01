SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cayuela L, Sánchez Gayango A, Sánchez-Trincado PA, Rodríguez-Domínguez S, Velasco Quiles AA, Cayuela A. Rev. Psiquiatr. Salud Ment. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.rpsm.2020.05.010

PMID

32674993

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the effects of age, period and cohort suicide mortality trend in Spain (1984-2018).

METHODS: Mortality and population data were obtained from the National Institute of Statistics. The analysis of the effect of age, period of death and birth cohort on the evolution of suicide mortality in the period 1984-2018 was performed using a web tool for age-period-cohort analysis provided by the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics of the National Cancer Institute of the USA.

RESULTS: Rates increase with age (age effect) in both sexes. The period effect shows, in males, an increase over the period 1984-1998 followed by a significant decrease until 2018. In females, rates remain stable over the period 1987-2002, decrease during 2007-2012 (p < 0.05) and eventually stabilise. In both males and females, the risk decreases in each successive birth cohort between 1904 and 1939. Subsequently, the risks increase until the birth cohort of the period 1964-1974 after which the risk decreases for males and remains stable for females.

CONCLUSION: A better understanding of the effects of the birth cohort could open new doors in suicide prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Suicide; Mortality; Trends; Age-period-cohort analysis; Análisis edad-período-cohorte; Epidemiología; Mortalidad; Suicidio; Tendencias

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print