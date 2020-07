Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify physical barriers faced by disabled people perceived by university occupational therapy and nutrition students in a single institution in Cali-Colombia.



METHODS: We carried out an analytical observational cross-sectional study. The sample was composed of 494 students. A univariate analysis was carried out that estimated the prevalence of physical barriers faced by disabled people perceived by students and participation in university life. Given that the dependent variable, participation, was dichotomized, a bivariate logistic analysis was performed to explore the relationship between physical barriers perceived by students and participation in university life. Finally, a logistic regression model was conducted, obtaining an explanatory model to meet the objectives set.



RESULTS: Around 58% of students perceived that the snack bar and toilets inside the institution had low accessibility, because of inadequate signalling, ventilation and lighting. After adjustment of the logistic regression model for all the selected variables, transportation to the university was the only physical barrier related to participation in university life.



CONCLUSIONS: Accessibility is a key point for a truly inclusive educational institution. Therefore, universities should periodically carry out a survey to identify physical barriers.

Language: es