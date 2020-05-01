Abstract

In recent years, awareness of the impact of suicidal behavior on our society has been increasing, as well as the interest in measures aimed at preventing it or reducing the damage caused. Having the multidisciplinary suicide prevention model promoted by the World Health Organization as a road map, this article makes a non-exhaustive review of the evidence behind the different types of intervention within the model, reviews some outstanding initiatives and reflect on the development of this model in our country. Websites of biomedical databases, institutions and reference documentation centers in suicide prevention have been consulted, identifying and reviewing technical reports and systematic review articles published since 2010. Numerous knowledge gaps have been identified. The evidence seems to be more solid and contrasted in favor of health-type interventions with patients at risk (indicated prevention), although this approach would be insufficient to face the phenomenon. Relatively recent and promising evidence shows the potential of other forms of prevention, particularly multidisciplinary models that incorporate action on vulnerable groups in the community and throughout society (selective and universal prevention), and that would be more in line with the complex and multifactorial nature of suicide. The application of these models is still very scarce in our country, in which the healthcare-health model has predominated. It would be convenient to give greater prominence to public health professionals in order to promote the development of these approaches, with which they are more used to working.

Language: es