Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Due to their euphoric and sedative effects, opioid analgesics have high potential for abuse and dependence. In the last decade in the USA and many Western European Countries the prescription rates of opioid analgesics have steadily increased.



OBJECTIVE: This study describes 5-year trends in the prescription of opioid analgesics and risk indicators such as duration, dose and 'doctor shopping' in Northern Germany.



METHODS: The annual rates of opioid analgesic prescriptions have been analysed for patients with statutory health insurance processed by the North German Pharmacy Data Center for the years 2011-2015. A distinction was made between non-cancer patients and cancer patients, and different groups according to prescription duration and dose level.



RESULTS: Between 2011 and 2015, the annual number of patients with opioid analgesic prescriptions increased from 500,000 to 550,000. About half of non-cancer-patients (85% of the total sample) and cancer patients received opioid analgesics for 90 days or less. The rates for long-term prescriptions (⩾9 months) ranged between 6-7% for non-cancer patients and 7-8% for cancer patients. Between 1.2-1.8% received opioid analgesics in doses of more than two defined daily doses. The majority of non-cancer patients with opioid analgesic prescriptions were female. The average age of non-cancer patients was 66 years. About 80% of non-cancer patients with first opioid analgesic prescription received World Health Organization step II medication.



CONCLUSION: For the first time, this study provides comprehensive patient-related analyses of opioid analgesic prescriptions in Germany over a 5-year period. Despite a slight increase in the overall number of opioid analgesic prescriptions, an epidemic spread of opioid analgesics cannot be observed.

