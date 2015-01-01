SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee E, Jeong YM, Yi SJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(14): e5073.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17145073

32674520

This study aimed to examine the mediating effects of self-stigma and depression on the public stigma and nurses' attitudes toward psychiatric help. A cross-sectional study with 184 nurses at one general hospital in South Korea was conducted employing a self-administered survey, using the Attitudes toward Seeking Psychological Help Scale, the Beck Depression Inventory-II Scale, and the modified Depression Stigma Scale. A multiple-mediation analysis procedure was applied to analyze the data. Each indirect effect of self-stigma (B = -0.0974, bootLLCI, bootULCI: -0.1742, -0.0436) and depression (B = -0.0471, bootLLCI, bootULCI: -0.1014, -0.0060) is statistically significant in the relationship between public stigma and attitudes toward psychiatric help. The individualized intervention for enhancing positive attitude or motivation for seeking help at the personal level of the nurse and depression tests-including regular physical health check-ups-is necessary.


depression; stigma; nurse; seeking help

