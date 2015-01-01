SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meir P, Alfano CA, Lau S, Hill RM, Palmer CA. Child. Health Care 2019; 48(4): 372-393.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02739615.2019.1630283

32675893 PMCID

Elevated levels of childhood anxiety pose risk for suicide; however, factors that accentuate this risk are unknown. Seventy-one children participated in a longitudinal study investigating anxiety and sleep in childhood (between 7-11 years) and later suicidal ideation (SI; M = 3.3 years later). Sleep was assessed via subjective reports and objective measures (actigraphy and polysomnography). Children with greater anxiety symptoms were at greater risk for later SI when sleep disturbances were present in childhood.

RESULTS suggest that sleep disruption may amplify SI risk in anxious children.


