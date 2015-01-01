Abstract

OBJECTIVES:

This study examined the characteristics of students who participated in the 'Professional School Visits Outreach Project' and evaluated the factors affecting self-injury or suicidal attempts.



METHODS:

In a cross-sectional study, psychiatrists or mental health professionals conducted a semi-structured interview with 296 students, families, and teachers in Chungcheong province and recorded the socioeconomic status (SES), past psychiatric history, current clinical symptoms, and mental status exams. Logistic regression analysis was performed on the variables with differences between the students who had attempted self-harm or suicide and those who had not.



RESULTS:

The subjects of this study belonged to a relatively low SES. In addition, their provisional diagnosis was mainly attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (38.5%) or depression (29.1%). Approximately 18.2% of students had attempted self-injury or suicide. The variables with differences between students who had attempted self-harm or suicide and those who had not, were female [odds ratio (OR) 2.878, p=0.002], provisional diagnosis of depression (OR 3.045, p=0.001), and a history of bullying victim (OR 1.927, p=0.048). Although the risks of self-injury or suicidal attempts were not increased by child abuse alone, it was increased in girls who experienced both childhood abuse and bullying victim (OR 4.222, p=0.002).



CONCLUSION:

The 'Professional School Visits Outreach Project' provides therapeutic opportunities for low SES and high-risk adolescents with multiple difficulties, such as child abuse, bullying victim, and suicidal behaviors. In addition, the recurrent experience of trauma in girls appears to increase the risk of adolescent self-injury or suicidal attempts.





많은 성인 정신질환이 생애 초기에 시작되는 발달상의 장애라는 과학적 증거들이 있다.1) 또한 다양한 정신질환의 평균 발병 연령은 14세 이전이고,2, 3) 초등학교 시기에 보였던 정신적인 문제들을 치료하지 않았을 때 성인기 및 청소년기까지 지속될 수 있으며,4) 사회적 기능의 손상, 자살, 약물 사용, 범죄, 교육적·직업적 성취의 저하, 삶의 질의 저하와 같은 문제를 일으킬 수 있다고 한다.5, 6, 7) 그러므로 아동청소년의 정신건강에 대한 조기 개입은 국가 차원의 건강 증진과 정신질환의 사회적 경제적 부담을 줄이는 데 중요하다고 볼 수 있다.1)



전세계적으로 아동청소년의 정신질환 유병률은 10~40%까지 연구자별로 다양하게 보고되고 있으나,2, 4, 8, 9, 10) 단지 일부만이 정신건강 서비스를 받는다고 한다.10, 11, 12) 또한 2007년 미국의 아동청소년들 중 정신 건강 관련 상담이나 치료를 받았던 장소가 11.8%는 교육 현장이었고 단지 2.9%만이 의료기관이었다.13) 이와 같이 학교는 아동청소년들의 심각한 정신건강의 문제만이 아니라, 정신건강 관련 예방 및 조기 개입을 위해서도 유용한 장소이다.





자해; 자살시도; 정신건강전문가 학교방문지원사업

Language: ko