Abstract

Current essay characterizes the overrunning of elderly people on the streets of Maringá, Brazil, between 2007 and 2017, through a quality, descriptive and transversal research. Secondary data in the Attendance Reports of First-Aid Helpers from the Fire Brigade of Maringá were researched. There were 4213 hits, with 918 (21.78%) cases involving elderly people. Tests for comparing gender ratios failed to show evidences with significant difference (p=0.508). The car comprised 53.81 of vehicles involved, but there was a great numerical variation of yearly occurrences throughout the period, with May as peak (11.33%). Wounds in the left upper limbs (33%) were detected, whilst 22.11% of accidents occurred downtown.



RESULTS show prevalence of young elderly hit victims in Maringá without any significant gender differences. However, number of hit occurrences maintained stable during the last years, with the main involvement of cars.



Este estudo teve como objetivo caracterizar os atropelamentos de idosos nas vias públicas de Maringá (PR), no período de 2007 a 2017. Trata-se de um estudo de abordagem quantitativa do tipo transversal descritivo. Foram pesquisados dados de natureza secundária nos Relatórios de Atendimento do Socorrista - RAS, do 5º Grupamento de Bombeiros de Maringá. Das 4213 ocorrências de atropelamentos registradas, 21,78% (918 casos) envolveram idosos. Aplicando-se o teste para comparação de proporções entre os sexos, não foram identificadas evidências amostrais suficientes de diferença significativa entre ambos (p = 0,508). Em 53,81% o veículo caracterizava-se como automóvel. Verificou-se uma grande variação do número de ocorrências anuais ao longo do período avaliado. O mês de maio teve maior ocorrência (11,33%). Identificou-se uma grande quantidade de escoriações no membro superior esquerdo (33%). Verificou-se que 22,11% dos acidentes foram no centro da cidade. Conclui-se que prevalecem como vítimas de atropelamento no município de Maringá idosos jovens, sem diferenças significativas em relação ao sexo. Apesar de preocupante, o número de ocorrências de atropelamento vem se mantendo estável nos últimos anos e os automóveis são os principais veículos envolvidos.

Language: pt