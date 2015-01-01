|
Kerber VL, Santos NQ, Branco BHM, Bertolini SMMG, Bortolozzi F, Marques AP. Saude Pesqui. 2020; 13(1): 19-30.
Atropelamento de idosos em vias públicas: caracterização e evolução do evento no período de 2007 a 2017, em um município brasileiro
(Copyright © 2020, Revistas Científicas do Cesumar)
Current essay characterizes the overrunning of elderly people on the streets of Maringá, Brazil, between 2007 and 2017, through a quality, descriptive and transversal research. Secondary data in the Attendance Reports of First-Aid Helpers from the Fire Brigade of Maringá were researched. There were 4213 hits, with 918 (21.78%) cases involving elderly people. Tests for comparing gender ratios failed to show evidences with significant difference (p=0.508). The car comprised 53.81 of vehicles involved, but there was a great numerical variation of yearly occurrences throughout the period, with May as peak (11.33%). Wounds in the left upper limbs (33%) were detected, whilst 22.11% of accidents occurred downtown.
Language: pt