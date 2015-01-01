Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

To describe the repercussions of the motorcycle accident on the life of the worker and his relatives.



Method:

Descriptive, qualitative study, case study type. For the collected data were applied form, semi-structured interview and the systematic observation in the domicile of the worker. The data were submitted to the technique of content analysis, thematic modality.



Results:

It was identified that due to the traffic accident the worker had definite repercussions, leading him to live in a vegetative state and retirement due to disability. From the interview emerged the categories Abdication of life change in the family routine; Support (or not) found; Financial difficulty and hope and renewing faith.



Conclusion:

The results showed that there were several repercussions in the life of motorcycle accident victims and their families, which demonstrates the need to develop public policies that observe the costs of traffic accidents.



Objetivo:

descrever as repercussões do acidente motociclístico na vida do trabalhador e dos seus familiares.

Método:

estudo descritivo, de abordagem qualitativa, do tipo estudo de caso. Para a coletada de dados foram aplicados formulário, entrevista semiestruturada e a observação sistemática no domicílio do trabalhador. Os dados foram submetidos à técnica de análise de conteúdo, modalidade temática.

Resultados:

identificou-se que devido o acidente de trânsito o trabalhador teve repercussões definitivas, levando-o a viver em estado vegetativo e a aposentadoria por invalidez. A partir da entrevista emergiram as categorias Abdicação da vida mudança na rotina familiar; Apoio (ou não) encontrado; Dificuldade financeira e Esperança e a fé que se renovam.

Conclusão:

os resultados evidenciaram que houve diversas repercussões na vida do trabalhador vítima de acidente motociclístico e da sua família, o que demonstra a necessidade do desenvolvimento de políticas públicas que observem para além dos custos originados dos acidentes de trânsito

Language: en