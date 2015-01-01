Abstract

Mandatory requirement to investigate the use of alcohol and drugs in all personnel working in areas related to all passenger transportation. The mandatory required result should be "0" alcohol and negative drugs tests. After having confirmed consent of the given information as well as a proper explanation of the policy related to this matter, in case of drug or alcohol positive result, the personnel will be ceased in their function. (AU)



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving; DUID





Obligatoriedad de investigar el uso de alcohol y drogas en todo el personal de áreas vinculadas al transporte de pasajeros, sea cual fuere el medio de transporte. El resultado obligatorio requerido debe ser cero alcohol y test de drogas negativos. Luego de la existencia del consentimiento informado y explicitación de la política en la materia, el personal con una toma positiva de alcohol o drogas será retirado definitivamente de su función. (AU)

Language: es