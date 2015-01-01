Abstract

To analyze the characteristics of traffic accident victims treated at the General Hospital of Roraima (HGR). It is an exploratory, descriptive research with a quantitative approach. It was performed at the HGR - in the major trauma sector (GT), in the city of Boa Vista, Roraima, with a sample of 177 patients. It had a favorable opinion number 1,255,952, CAAE 41787414.6.0000.5302. Data analysis and tabulation were performed using the PASW statistical package (version 18). The research revealed that traffic accidents (AT's) occurred with higher prevalence in males, more specifically in the young population aged 18-25 years, the type of vehicle most related to the AT's was the motorcycle, the main cause of the accidents. AT's was overdrive. It is concluded that a reassessment of the state is necessary regarding the social determinants of health and the laws that aim to make them responsible for safer traffic.(AU)

