Abstract

INTRODUCTION Traffic-related injuries (TRI) are a major problem in public hospitals. For better resource management and distribution, it is important to know the cost of hospitalizations. The objective of this study was to characterize patients hospitalized due to TRI and to estimate the direct costs of the care provided between January and June 2017in a public hospital ofTucumán Province in Argentina.



METHODS:

A study of costs of patients hospitalized due to TRI was conducted, with retrospective follow-up and summation of the variables considered for the analysis. Averages were estimated and proportions were compared. A p value <0.05 was considered significant. Statistical software Stata 11.2 was used.



RESULTS:

A total of 458 patients were hospitalized due to TRI, 79% were men, and the median age was 27 for both sexes. Motorcycles accounted for 77% of all vehicles used. Severely injured patients (25%) stayed more than 30 days in surgical facilities (average cost USD 7252). The average cost per patient of complementary studies, in surgeries and hospitalization was USD 180, USD 823 and USD 1320, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS:

Patients hospitalized due to TRI were mainly males, young adults and motorcyclists. The highest cost was in the group of patients with serious injuries, who required surgery, with an average stay of 35 days of hospitalization in surgical facilitie





INTRODUCCIÓN:

Las lesiones asociadas al tránsito(LAT) constituyen un serio problema en hospitales públicos.Para mejorar la administración y distribución de recursos,es importante conocer el costo de hospitalización por esta causa. El objetivo del estudio fue caracterizar a los pacientes hospitalizados por LAT y estimar los costos directos de la asistencia entre enero y junio de 2017 en un hospital público de referencia de la provincia de Tucumán.



MÉTODOS:

Se realizó un estudio de estimación de costos de hospitalización por LAT, con seguimiento retrospectivo y sumatoria de variables contempladas. Se estimaron promedios, se compararon proporciones. Se consideró significativo p<0,05. Se empleó el programa estadístico Stata 11.2.



RESULTADOS:

Hubo 458 pacientes hospitalizados por LAT, el 79% fueron varones y y la mediana de edad fue de 27 años en ambos sexos. Las motos representaron el 77% de los vehículos utilizados. Los pacientes graves (25%) permanecieron más de 30 días en servicios quirúrgicos (costo promedio USD 7.252). El costo promedio de estudios complementarios por paciente fue de USD 180, el de cirugías USD 823 y el de internación USD 1320.



CONCLUSIONES:

Las hospitalizaciones por LAT fueron principalmente en varones, jóvenes adultos y motociclistas. El mayor costo se observó en pacientes graves, que requirieron cirugía y un promedio de 35 días de internación en servicios quirúrgico

Language: es