SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mamun MA, Bodrud-Doza M, Griffiths MD. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 54: e102295.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajp.2020.102295

PMID

32682303

Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to individuals fearing COVID-19 infection alongside conditions such anxiety, depression, trauma, and stress. For a small minority, such mental health factors can contribute to suicide. Here we report a novel reason for suicide and seemingly COVID-19-related - negligence in getting treatment by Bangladeshi healthcare providers. It was alleged that a woman committed suicide at a hospital because she was not treated and because doctors and nurses suspected she was infected with COVID-19 and did not want to get infected themselves. To help allay the fears among HCPs and the patients they are treating with COVID-19, a number of initiatives are suggested.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19 fear; COVID-19 suicide; COVID-19 treatment issues; Healthcare professionals; Treatment negligence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print