Mamun MA, Bodrud-Doza M, Griffiths MD. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 54: e102295.
32682303
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to individuals fearing COVID-19 infection alongside conditions such anxiety, depression, trauma, and stress. For a small minority, such mental health factors can contribute to suicide. Here we report a novel reason for suicide and seemingly COVID-19-related - negligence in getting treatment by Bangladeshi healthcare providers. It was alleged that a woman committed suicide at a hospital because she was not treated and because doctors and nurses suspected she was infected with COVID-19 and did not want to get infected themselves. To help allay the fears among HCPs and the patients they are treating with COVID-19, a number of initiatives are suggested.
