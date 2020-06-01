Abstract

PURPOSE: Adolescence is a developmental phase in which young people begin to explore their identity and seek to understand how their identity fits into the larger society. Although this is a developmental task for all adolescents, it is especially salient for sexual and gender minority youth. Owing to oppressive social structures and stigmatized identities, adolescents who identify as nonheterosexual or noncisgender are vulnerable to experiencing disproportionate adverse health outcomes.



METHODS: To further the literature on adolescent mental health among sexual and gender minority youth, this study analyzed a representative statewide sample of high school students (ages 14-18) to analyze how sexual orientation and gender identity are associated with depression and suicidality.



RESULTS: Results aligned with previous research demonstrating that sexual and gender minority youth were all at a heightened risk for depression. However, transgender youth and youth questioning their sexuality or gender were at especially heightened risk for experiencing depression and suicidality.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study indicate a need to target or adapt direct services and programming for sexual and gender minority adolescents.

