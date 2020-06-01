Abstract

PURPOSE: Various organizations and institutions are involved in road traffic injury (RTI) and crash registration such as police, forensic medicine organization, hospitals and emergency medical services. But there is a substantial uncertainty in interpreting the data, duplicated data collection and missing data in relation to RTI in most systems. This study aims to identify data sources for RTI surveillance in Iran and to explore traffic safety data source domains, data elements and detailed information by each data source.



METHODS: This is a qualitative study which was conducted in 2017 in Iran. Data were collected employing semi-structured interviews with informants in road safety organizations in relation to traffic safety including Police, Ministry of Health and Medical Education as well as Forensic Medicine Organization and other authorities-in-charge. For completing the preliminary extraction information, the minimum data set was used and compared in each system.



RESULTS: Eight different organizations relevant to road traffic safety were identified. The main domain of data provided by each one consists of Emergency Medical System form, Police KAM114 form, Ministry of Transport and Road Administration, Red Crescent Organization/Disaster Management Information System, Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Forensic Medicine Organization, Insurance Company and Ministry of Justice. Each system has its own database, based upon its scope and mainly at crash and post-crash status and little on pre-crash circumstance.



CONCLUSION: All current registry systems are not surveillance system for RTI prevention. A huge data is collected in various registry systems in Iran, but most of collected variables are duplicated in each system. On the other hand, some variables like alcohol and substance abuse, child seat belt, helmet use in relation to RTI prevention are missed in all systems. Accordingly, it is critical need for integration and establishment of a comprehensive surveillance system, with focus on the goal of each system and collection of minimum data in each organization, which currently is underway.

