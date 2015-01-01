|
Gupta G, Deval R, Mishra A, Upadhyay S, Singh PK, Rao VR. Hereditas 2020; 157(1): e31.
(Copyright © 2020, Mendelian Society of Lund, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32680568
BACKGROUND: Genetic diathesis of suicide is supported by family and twin studies. Few candidate gene pathways are known, but does not explain fully the complexity of suicide genetic risk. Recent investigations opting for Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) resulted in finding additional targets, but replication remained a challenge. In this respect small isolated population approach in several complex disease phenotypes is found encouraging. The present study is an attempt to re-test some of the reported significant SNPs for suicide among a small historical high- risk isolated population from Northeast India.
Suicide; Replication; GWAS; SNPs