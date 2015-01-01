|
Cuesta-Lozano D, Simón-López LC, Mirón-González R, García-Sastre M, Bonito-Samino D, Asenjo-Esteve L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(14): e5121.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32679876
BACKGROUND: The Spanish population presents higher levels of loneliness than citizens of countries in Northern Europe. Numerous studies have linked loneliness to increased morbidity and mortality, but very few studies have associated loneliness with healthy lifestyles. The objectives of this research are to identify the feeling of unwanted loneliness in various age and gender groups in the city of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid, Spain), to determine lifestyle habits in the areas of diet and physical exercise, and to examine the association between lifestyle habits and perceived loneliness.
adult; young adult; nutrition; exercise; lifestyle; loneliness; observational study