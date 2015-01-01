SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info
SQL/DB Error -- [
    Error establishing a database connection!
  1. Are you sure you have the correct user/password?
  2. Are you sure that you have typed the correct hostname?
  3. Are you sure that the database server is running?
]
SQL/DB Error -- [
    Error selecting database safetyl_utf8!
  1. Are you sure it exists?
  2. Are you sure there is a valid database connection?
]

Warning: mysql_set_charset() expects parameter 2 to be resource, boolean given in /usr/www/users/safetyl/safetylit.org/httpdocs/libs/ez_sql.php on line 59

Warning: mysql_query() [function.mysql-query]: Can't connect to local MySQL server through socket '/tmp/mysql.sock' (2) in /usr/www/users/safetyl/safetylit.org/httpdocs/libs/org/safetylit/model/JournalArticle.class.php on line 79

Warning: mysql_query() [function.mysql-query]: A link to the server could not be established in /usr/www/users/safetyl/safetylit.org/httpdocs/libs/org/safetylit/model/JournalArticle.class.php on line 79

Warning: mysql_num_rows(): supplied argument is not a valid MySQL result resource in /usr/www/users/safetyl/safetylit.org/httpdocs/libs/org/safetylit/model/JournalArticle.class.php on line 80

Search Results

Journal Article
This item is still being edited for inclusion in the SafetyLit system. It will be available soon.
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print