Citation
Hyland JM, Hyland PK, Comiskey CM. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2017; 22(3): 131-137.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2017, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32680380
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although a widespread issue, research on victimisation among primary school children in high-poverty regions is limited. The aim of this research was to explore victimisation incidence and associated mental health correlates from first-wave data of the 'Healthy Schools' programme in a high-poverty urban region.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; depression; child health; health-related quality of life; School victimisation