Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although a widespread issue, research on victimisation among primary school children in high-poverty regions is limited. The aim of this research was to explore victimisation incidence and associated mental health correlates from first-wave data of the 'Healthy Schools' programme in a high-poverty urban region.



METHOD: The study explored victimisation incidences among 458 Irish primary school children and associations with depression, health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and social support.



RESULTS: Victimisation (33.8%) was consistent with recent literature. On the stand-alone victimisation question, victims scored lower on all HRQoL subscales compared with nonvictims. Further categorisation revealed that frequent victims scored lower on four of these subscales, compared with nonvictims. Furthermore, over half of children felt that their school was not doing enough to combat school aggression.



CONCLUSIONS: Although from a high-poverty area, rates were consistent with data from more affluent areas.



RESULTS stress an importance on specific school aggression behaviours when measuring victimisation rates, along with corresponding health consequences. Future research should continue to adopt the behaviour-based assessment of victimisation to provide an overall picture of the problem.

Language: en