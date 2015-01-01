Abstract

OBJECTIVES:

To characterize the motorcycle accidents attended by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) in the years 2014 and 2015 and describe the actions of education in traffic.



Methodology:

A descriptive, descriptive study with a quantitative approach, in which the analysis of the occurrences of SAMU services in the years 2014 to 2015 and the educational actions carried out in the municipality of Rondonópolis, state of Mato Grosso, were carried out.



Results:

Data showed a predominance of males, aged between 18 and 35 years in both years, with car and motorcycle collisions between 0600 and 1759 hours. The educational actions carried out focused on defensive direction lectures and theater with puppets to early childhood education.



Conclusion:

There is an increase in the number of accidents involving motorcycles from 2014 to 2015, reaching young males and few educational activities for safer traffic. (AU)





Objetivos:

Caracterizar os acidentes motociclisticos atendidos pelo Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência (SAMU) nos anos de 2014 e 2015 e descrever as ações de educação no trânsito em município do estado de Mato Grosso.



Metodologia:

Estudo transversal, exploratório e descritivo, utilizando os relatórios das ocorrências do SAMU nos anos de 2014 a 2015 e análise documental disponibilizado pela Secretaria Municipal de Transporte e Trânsito.



Resultados:

Os acidentes envolvendo motocicletas caracterizou predominantemente o sexo masculino, na faixa etária de 18 a 35 anos em ambos os anos da pesquisa, destacando a colisão entre carro e moto, no horário das 0600 às 1759 horas.



Conclusão:

Destaca-se um aumento do número de acidentes envolvendo motocicletas de 2014 para 2015, atingindo jovens adultos do sexo masculino. Embora exista ações educativas no município, entende-se que é extremamente importante planejar novas ações e abordagens metodológicas capazes de sensibilizar a população condutora de veículos automotores. (AU)

Language: pt