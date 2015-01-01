Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motorcycles have been highlighted as the most means of transportation involved in traffic accidents, leading to high morbidity and mortality rates. The objective was to characterize the victims and injuries resulting from motorcycle accident trauma treated at a public hospital.



Methodology: A descriptive cross-sectional study with a sample of 53 hospitalized patients due to motorcycle accidents at Senator Humberto Lucena State Emergency and Trauma Hospital.



Results: It was found that the male gender was the most recurrent (88.7%), as well as the age group from 15 to 35 years (69.8%), single (52.9%), active (77.3%), with high school degree (50 , 9%) and per capita family income of <1 minimum wage (73.6%). Fractures (77.4%) and external surface injuries (69.8%) were the most frequent. The most common injury severity indexes (ISS) were mild (79.2%), followed by moderate (15.1%) and severe (5.7%). The most affected body region was pelvic limbs / waist (43.4%), but the highest mean severity of injuries was in the head / neck region (2.9 ± 1.0).



Conclusion: The reduction of motorcycle accident morbidity and mortality depends on the adoption of preventive measures based on the profile of the victims.



DESCRIPTORS: Traffic-accidents. Injuries. Motorcyclists.





Introdução:A motocicleta vem se destacando como o meio de transporte mais envolvido nos acidentes de trânsito, levando a altos índices de morbimortalidade.



Objetivo: Caracterizar as vítimas e as lesões decorrentes de trauma por acidente de motocicleta atendidas em um hospital público.



Metodologia:Estudo de caráter transversal do tipo descritivo com uma amostra de 53 internos por acidente de motocicleta no Hospital Estadual de Emergência e Trauma Senador Humberto Lucena.



Resultados:Constatou-se que o gênero masculino foi o mais recorrente (88,7%), assim como a faixa etária dos 15 aos 35 anos (69,8%), solteiros (52,9%), ativos (77,3%), com segundo grau completo (50,9%) e renda familiar per caput <1 salário mínimo (73,6%). As fraturas (77,4%) e as lesões de superfície externa (69,8%) foram as mais frequentes. Os índices de gravidade das lesões (ISS) mais encontrados foram do tipo leve (79,2%), seguido do moderado (15,1%) e grave (5,7%). A região do corpo mais atingida foi membros/cintura pélvica (43,4%), porém a maior média de gravidade das lesões foi na região de cabeça/pescoço (2,9±1,0).



Conclusão: A redução da morbimortalidade de acidentados de motocicleta depende da adoção de medidas preventivas baseadas no perfil das vítimas.



DESCRITORES: Acidentes de trânsito. Lesões. Motociclistas.

Language: pt