Abstract

Traffic accident mortality is a growing concern worldwide, recognized as a major public health problem and the leading cause of death among 15- to 29-year-olds (WHO, 2015).. In Brazil, in 2016, approximately 37 thousand people died as result of traffic accidents, 6,400 (17%) of which took place in federal highways. Given the importance of these deaths, the aim of this article is to identify factors associated with the lethality of traffic accidents on Brazilian federal highways in 2016, considering not only the characteristics of the victims, but also the context of the occurrence of such accidents. To that end, a binomial logistic regression model was used.



RESULTS obtained from the statistical model showed that, on average, the chances of a traffic accident being fatal are higher for males, pedestrians, occurrences in the Northeast region, during Sundays, at dawn, in curves and rural areas, and become even higher for older victims.



Subject(s)

Roads , Brazil , Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data , Regression Analysis , Mortality , Demography , Mortality Registries , Age and Sex Distribution





A preocupação com a mortalidade por acidentes de trânsito tem crescido em todo o mundo, sendo um importante problema de saúde pública e a principal causa de morte entre jovens de 15 a 29 anos de idade (WHO, 2015). No Brasil, em 2016, aproximadamente 37 mil pessoas morreram em decorrência de acidentes de trânsito, das quais 6.400 (17%) vieram a óbito após ocorrências em rodovias federais. Tendo em vista a relevância dessas mortes, o objetivo do presente artigo é identificar os fatores associados à letalidade dos acidentes de trânsito nas rodovias federais brasileiras em 2016, considerando, além das características das vítimas, informações sobre o contexto de ocorrência desses eventos. Para tal finalidade, foi utilizado um modelo binomial de regressão logística. Os resultados indicam que, em média, as chances de um acidente de trânsito ser letal aumentam para indivíduos do sexo masculino, pedestres, com ocorrências na região Nordeste, aos domingos, durante a madrugada, nas curvas, nas áreas rurais e para vítimas com idades mais elevadas.

Language: pt