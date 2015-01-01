Abstract

Recent studies show that during study abroad experiences, college students greatly increase their drinking behavior, experience multiple alcohol-related consequences, engage in sexual risk behaviors, and are at-risk for sexual violence victimization. These studies, however, have been limited by small sample sizes of students from single institutions who are often studying in a particular country or region. To better understand the extent of the risks experienced by college students studying abroad, we conducted a longitudinal survey study of 2630 students from 65 different US colleges and universities studying in 12 diverse locations abroad. Total drinks per week and heavy drinking days more than doubled while students were abroad, with heavier predeparture drinkers, men, and students under age 21 experiencing the greatest increases. There were few observed overall changes in alcohol-related consequences and risky sexual behaviors; however, specific groups, such as those with heavier predeparture consequences and sexual risk behaviors, men, and those on longer abroad programs reported greater consequences and risky sex abroad. One in five students (21%) experienced sexual violence abroad, with non-consensual physical contact the most prevalent form. Women, those under age 21, and those with a history of sexual violence were most likely to experience sexual violence abroad.



FINDINGS indicate that study abroad students may warrant targeted predeparture programming to help prevent heavy drinking and sexual violence experiences abroad.

