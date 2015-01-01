Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, over 300,000 children are being used in armed groups, including young girls some as young as eight years old. These young girls often called female children associated with armed groups and armed forces (CAAFAG), are exposed to high levels of violence and experience extensive abuse.



OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to understand the unique health consequences of association on female CAAFAG and the factors associated with their increased health vulnerability.



METHODS: The research utilized a review protocol, following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) standards. The search yielded 449 unique articles, 53 (12 %) of which were included for final analysis to identify health concerns for female CAAFAG. Qualitative literature was also analyzed using thematic analysis to identify factors and experiences associated with female CAAFAG's increased risk of experiencing adverse health outcomes.



RESULTS: Internalizing and functional impairment presented unique challenges for females, largely due to their distinct experiences with stigma upon return to communities and returning with children.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the findings of this review, female CAAFAG are at a unique risk for internalizing, functional impairment, and reduced adaptive behaviors. This review also highlights girls' post-conflict experiences of stigma, internal tensions, and returning with a child as modifiable risk factors for poor mental health.

