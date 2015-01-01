|
Citation
|
Kluczniok D, Bertsch K, Hindi Attar C, Neukel C, Fuchs A, Jaite C, Dittrich K, Bödeker K, Heinz A, Winter S, Brunner R, Herpertz SC, Bermpohl F. Psychoneuroendocrinology 2020; 120: e104791.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32683140
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Maternal early life maltreatment (ELM) and history of depression can bear a risk for adverse development in the child. One neurobiological pathway for the transmission of both maternal ELM and remitted depression (MDD) might be altered maternal cortisol levels. In the present study, we examine (1) main and interacting effects of maternal ELM and remitted MDD on hair cortisol concentration (HCC) in mothers, whether (2) maternal HCC explains the association between maternal ELM or remitted MDD and maternal child abuse potential, and (3) whether maternal child abuse potential as well as maternal HCC are associated with maternal report of child well-being.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child abuse potential; Depression in remission; Early life maltreatment; Hair cortisol concentration