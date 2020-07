Abstract

Aims : Considering the importance of child abuse and its physical and psychological consequences, this study was conducted to investigate child abuse cases referred to

forensic medicine centers in Mazandaran province and to examine the challenges of recording child abuse cases in forensic medical records.





Method: retrospective cross-sectional study included all cases of child abuse in 1394 and 1395 referred to legal medical centers in Mazandaran province. To collect data, the researcher-made form including age and gender, referral center, companion, assailant and date of conflict, type of injury, time of occurrence, cause of injury and injured limb with 98% reliability coefficient were used.



Results: During two years, 84 cases of child abuse were reported. The average age was about 8 years and gender was almost equal. Most of the injuries were caused by a hard object within the last 2 to 5 days. The most common injuries were bruises, scratches and burns, respectively. The most involved organs were the upper limbs, face, lower limbs, trunk, and head and neck, respectively. The most bruises and swelling on the face and head and neck, the most number of scratches and burns on the upper limbs and the most cases of pain in the trunk.



Conclusion : The physical injuries observed in this study are largely consistent with the proven patterns of child abuse injuries. Due to the lack of information registration, it is necessary to set up and use standard forms using global protocols.



