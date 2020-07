Abstract

Objectives: Facing childhood trauma can have significant psychological and neuropsychological effects on the individual and provide the basis for many psychological disorders. When faced with a problem associated with childhood memories, they choose ineffective coping strategies such as suicide, which has many unfortunate consequences. Childhood was done.



Materials and Methods: The present study is a descriptive correlational study. In this study, 100 women were selected by purposive sampling from those referred to the social emergency with the problem of spousal abuse in 1399-1398. Childhood Trauma Questionnaire ( CTQ ), Revised Suicide Scale ( SBQ-R ) and Beck Suicide Tendency Scale (BSSI ) was used as a research tool. Data were analyzed by Pearson correlation coefficient and multiple regression.



Results: The results showed that there was a positive and significant relationship between suicidal behaviors and childhood trauma [emotional, sexual, physical and emotional neglect] (p = 0.001 ). The role of childhood trauma in predicting suicidal behaviors was also confirmed.



Conclusion: It seems that women who have experienced childhood trauma are more likely to choose suicidal behaviors when faced with life problems, especially spousal

